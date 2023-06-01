Transgender activist Emma Curtis files to run for House seat previously held by Rep. Lamin Swann

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Transgender activist Emma Curtis has filed to run for a state House seat previously held by Rep. Lamin Swann, according to paperwork filed with the Kentucky Registry of Election Finance.

Rep. Swann passed away on May 14 after suffering a medical emergency. He served District 93, which includes part of Fayette County. With Rep. Swann's passing, Governor Andy Beshear signed an executive order that called for a special election to fill the seat in November.

According to a State Journal editorial, Curtis describes herself as a filmmaker, activist, and transgender Kentuckian. She grew up on her family's farm in Woodford County before graduating from Centre College in 2018.

Curtis currently works as an independent filmmaker and resides in Lexington with her girlfriend and her dog.

LEX 18 previously spoke with Curtis after she spoke out against Senate Bill 150, a bill that bans gender-affirming care for minors.

"I was a 13-year-old closeted trans kid and quite frankly I dealt with suicidal ideation," Curtis told LEX 18 at the time. "I hate having to talk about it but, at one point in my life, I attempted suicide, and it wasn’t gender-affirming care that made me do that."

Senate Bill 150 passed in the Kentucky legislature. After Gov. Beshear vetoed the measure, lawmakers voted to override the governor's veto, allowing the bill to go into effect in late June amid legal challenges.

Curtis is set to formally announce her candidacy at 2:00 p.m. Thursday.