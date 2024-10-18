Transportation Expo is a first-of-its-kind initiative set to be held in Lexington this weekend

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — On Saturday, a new project looking to spark better two-way engagement kicks off in Lexington.

The Transportation Expo brings residents, council members and community partners together. Vice Mayor Dan Wu goes to work as a key part of the group leading this first of its kind initiative in Lexington.

"We were thinking what other ways can we kind of create more dialogue," Wu said.

For starters, the Lexington-Fayette Urban County Council created the Transportation Expo.

"We started thinking about ideas and one of the ideas we had was an issues Expo. We don't have to ask folks to come downtown, park and come into our chambers and go to different places in the community and talk about one specific issue at a time," Wu said.

It includes the discussion of everything from pedestrian and cyclist safety to traffic and public transit concerns.

"It's on everybody's minds and it affects everybody, so we thought it would be a great first topic," Wu added.

It's a topic with a strong message from the vice mayor.

"Be more inclusive of pedestrians, of cyclists, of mobility issues, people in wheelchairs, of public transit, because not everybody has a car, not everybody wants to use a car," he said.

For those who want to ride a bike, Wu has this in mind when considering future development of roads and sidewalks.

"Protected bike lanes so bike lanes with stanchions or some sort of little concrete bump, so if you are a car, and you kind of swerve in, you know that you've swerved into the bike lane, and before you hit somebody, you can correct," Wu said.

This is Wu's vision.

"It's about making this a more multi-modal city which ultimately is also about equity," he added.

The Expo is a casual drop-in event at Marksbury Family Branch of the Lexington Public Library on Versailles Road Saturday from 9-11:30 a.m.