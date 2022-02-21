Ky. Transportation Secretary issues order to help control bird flu cases

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky Transportation Secretary Jim Gray has signed an official order to temporarily suspend certain restrictions on motor carriers delivering wood chips for composting chickens in western and southern Kentucky.

It’s part of an effort to combat an outbreak of avian flu by depopulating a large number of birds.

“Our Cabinet is ready to help ensure that poultry farmers can obtain the necessary composting materials as quickly as possible,” Secretary Gray said.

The order is effective through 12:01 a.m. (EST) March 18. It temporarily relieves commercial drivers from maximum driving times and weigh station stops if they are transporting composting materials to affected areas.

To ensure the safety of the traveling public, carriers must comply with safety requirements and have a copy of the order in the truck cab if operating under the authority of the official order.

The official order, No. 112757, can be found here.