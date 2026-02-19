Transylvania fraternity hosts Mardi Gras masquerade ball for seniors

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Transylvania University students brought Mardi Gras festivities to Lexington seniors during the fourth annual masquerade ball at Sayre Christian Village on Fat Tuesday.

The Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity volunteered to dance with residents at the senior living community, continuing a beloved tradition that has become one of the highlights of the year for both students and seniors.

The celebration featured live music, with residents dressing up for the special occasion. Participants enjoyed sweets and treats while voting for a king and queen during the festive event.

"We love opening up their home to the community and the students from Transy couldn't be a better group of guys to come out and just share a night of fun with us," Karen Venis said.

Venis is the CEO of Sayre Christian Village.

Organizers say residents look forward to the dance all day, and the college students treat them with dignity and respect. The annual event is described as one of the many perks of life at the senior living community.