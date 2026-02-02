Travelers without a Real ID may pay $45 fee for TSA ConfirmID

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Starting February first, travelers without a Real ID or other acceptable identification will need to pay a $45 fee to fly using TSA ConfirmID, a new verification service launched by the Transportation Security Administration (TSA).

TSA ConfirmID is designed as a modern process for travelers who cannot present acceptable IDs at TSA checkpoints. Examples of acceptable forms of identification include passports and Real ID driver's licenses.

The service is a way to verify who you are as TSA ConfirmID is a paid service to help keep air travel safe.

The agency recommends paying the $45 fee early to avoid delays at the airport. Travelers must bring either a printed or digital copy of their receipt to show at the TSA checkpoint.

The confirmation is valid for 10 days from the date of travel listed on the receipt, allowing TSA to track travelers using the service.

While TSA emphasizes that using TSA ConfirmID is optional, travelers without acceptable ID who choose not to use the service may not be able to go through security and could miss their flights.

For travelers in need of a TSA ConfirmID, visit this link: TSA ConfirmID | Transportation Security Administration