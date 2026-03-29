Traveling Vietnam War Wall honors Kentucky fallen veterans

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Sunday, Mar. 29 marks National Vietnam War Veteran's Day. In honor of the holiday, local residents had an opportunity to pay their respects in Lexington to Kentucky's Vietnam War fallen heroes.

The Traveling Kentucky Vietnam Wall was on display at the Man O' War Haley-Davidson store on Bryant Road in Hamburg on Saturday. The display honors more than 1,100 Kentuckians who died serving in the Vietnam War.

At the free, public event, Veteran Jack Mattingly told LEX 18 that his role as a veteran helps others who previously served in the Vietnam War, take their first step in relieving their trauma.

"I help talk to them and get them to walk up to the wall and touch it, and that is the first step of their recovery," he told LEX 18.