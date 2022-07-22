Treasurer Allison Ball announces run for Kentucky State Auditor in 2023

Kentucky State Treasurer Allison Ball has announced her plans to run for Kentucky State Auditor in the 2023 election cycle.

"I keep charge of the checkbook [as Treasurer] and make sure only whatever is paid in Kentucky is in line with the Constitution, and in line with the law, and it's been a great privilege to do that," said Ball in an interview with LEX 18. "I want to take that skill set, what I've done for the last several years, and do it in this role as Auditor."

Ball says she's been the "watchdog of taxpayer dollars" in her role as Kentucky State Treasurer, a core function of the Auditor's job.

"Having been a prosecutor, I am used to investigating, and I am used to going after bad guys if they're out there, and I also think there's room too to do a lot of training at the front end to make sure people know how to be good with their finances," said Ball.

Mike Harmon currently holds the State Auditor position. He's served in the role since 2016 and is running for governor in 2023.