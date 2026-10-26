Triangle Park ice rink closed for the holiday season

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Downtown Lexington Partnership (DLP) announced Monday its popular Triangle Park ice rink will not operate this holiday season.

DLP said it was due to unforeseen circumstances.

According to the organization, instead there will be a new free, accessible and interactive holiday lighting installation in Triangle Park.

"We know the ice rink has been a special part of the holiday season for many families, and we understand that it will be missed this year," said Allen McDaniel, Executive Director of Downtown Lexington Partnership. "At the same time, we're excited about the opportunity to bring something new to Triangle Park that everyone can enjoy, free of charge, while continuing to build on the holiday experiences that make downtown Lexington such a special destination."

Downtown Lexington Partnership also announced plans for a festive holiday season highlighted by a new evening schedule that brings the Downtown Lexington Holiday Parade and the city's annual holiday lighting celebration together on Sunday, December 6.

The Holiday Parade will begin at 5 p.m., followed by the lighting of Lexington's official Christmas tree and menorah at approximately 6 p.m.

"There's something truly special about downtown Lexington during the holidays, and we're excited to create even more opportunities for our community to experience that magic together," McDaniel said. "Bringing the parade and lighting celebration together in the evening gives these traditions a fresh feel, while creating a memorable night for families and visitors of all ages."

Applications to participate in this year's Holiday Parade are now being accepted at downtownlex.com.

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