Trooper Teddy Bear Project celebrates 36th year with visit to UK Children's Hospital

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Five Kentucky State Police troopers from different posts visited young patients at Kentucky Children's Hospital on National Teddy Bear Day, bringing smiles and comfort through the Trooper Teddy Bear Project.

The troopers visited each room to comfort children with cuddly bears and conversation, continuing a tradition that dates back 36 years.

"You can't really explain the feeling or the experience of getting to hand one of these teddy bears to a child that unfortunately here at UK Children's hospital, it's probably not a great thing. They may have some sort of illness or injury, depends on what the situation might be. But it's a part of the experience that that child gets to experience today when we show up. It's a small thing, right? It's just a little teddy bear but it brightens that child, it brightens their day and puts a smile on their face," said Trooper Matt Sudduth.

The program began in December 1989 when then-First Lady Martha Wilkinson hosted a gala to raise funds for the initiative.

"She started this project all the way back in December of 1989. They had a black tie event and had enough money to buy 2,000 bears to kick the program off. To this day, we continue the trooper teddy project, trooper teddy program," Sudduth said.

For the troopers, the visit was about more than just handing out bears — it was about forming lasting bonds with the children.

"We're trying to build a relationship. We're trying to show these children that we're here to try to help in whatever way we can. Whether its to maybe save their life or hand them a teddy bear and say hey everything's going to be okay. We're here to help," Sudduth said. "There's some power with a teddy bear to a child. We realize that and its something we can do to try to improve our relationship or get them through a bad day."

The timing of the visit made it even more special, as troopers chose National Teddy Bear Day for their hospital rounds.