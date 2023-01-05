Watch Now
NewsCovering Kentucky

Actions

Trump ambassador Kelly Craft officially files for 2023 Kentucky governor race

kelly craft (2).jfif
Posted at 11:21 AM, Jan 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-05 12:18:55-05

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Former United Nations Ambassador Kelly Craft has officially entered the running for Kentucky governor after filing her paperwork Thursday morning at the Capitol.

In September, Craft officially launched her campaign for governor.

"Dear Kentuckians, My name is Kelly Craft. I am running for Governor of the great Commonwealth of Kentucky," she said in an open letter on her website.

Craft joins a crowded lineup of Republicans—including Kentucky AG Daniel Cameron, Somerset mayor Alan Keck, and Kentucky Ag Commissioner Ryan Quarles—competing to challenge Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear.

Craft has spent years developing connections within the GOP and she served as President Donald Trump's ambassador to Canada and the United Nations.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Celebrating Our LEX 18 Community

Celebrating Our LEX 18 Community