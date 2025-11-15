Trump appears to mock Rep. Thomas Massie's remarriage in Truth Social post

(LEX 18) — President Donald Trump appeared to mock Republican Rep. Thomas Massie's remarriage to Carolyn Grace Moffa over a year after Massie's wife's death in June 2023.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump criticized the Kentucky congressman's decision to remarry and questioned the timing of his new marriage.

"Did Thomas Massie, sometimes referred to as Rand Paul Jr., because of the fact that he always votes against the Republican Party, get married already??? Boy, that was quick! No wonder the Polls have him at less than an 8% chance of winning the Election. Anyway, have a great life Thomas and (?). His wife will soon find out that she's stuck with a LOSER!" Trump said.