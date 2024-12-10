Trump backs KY RNC Committeewoman for RNC co-chair

(LEX 18) — Donald Trump has endorsed the current RNC treasurer and Kentucky RNC Committeewoman, K.C. Crosbie, for the next RNC co-chair.

Crosbie would replace the current co-chair, Lara Trump.

Donald Trump said in a post on Truth Social, "KC has served on the RNC with distinction, as the RNC's Treasurer and the National Committeewoman from the Great State of Kentucky. As Treasurer, she helped the RNC smash every fundraising record in History, and fortified our Party’s financial foundation. KC has been with me from the very beginning, helping REAL Republicans get elected across the Country, and would be a tremendous Co-Chair of the RNC! KC will work on continuing to ensure a highly functioning, fiscally responsible, and effective RNC that makes Election Integrity a highest priority."

GOP Chairman Michael Wheatlyposted to X saying, "I look forward to working with my friend @kc4gopto get out the vote, protect the ballot, raise money, and win big in the 2026 midterms!"

Republican Party of Kentucky Chairman Robert Benvenuti released the following statement after the endorsement: