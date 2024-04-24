Truth Traveler VR experience breaks ground in Pigeon Forge, announces additional location for Missouri

(LEX 18) — Ark Encounter's Truth Traveler virtual reality experience has broken ground in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, and a third location has been announced for Branson, Missouri.

After seeing the success of the Truth Traveler VR experience at Kentucky's Ark Encounter, Answers in Genesis, along with Mindscape Creative, the attraction's creators, announced in a press release that they are expanding into other markets.

The release says that Truth Traveler immerses guests into biblical stories, complete with 5D virtual reality rides with motion benches and haptics. Themed food and drinks will also be available, and a gift shop will be open for guests to find souvenirs.

In addition, the location will also feature a planetarium with laser projectors and a tilted dome measuring 30 feet in diameter.

Truth Traveler in Pigeon Forge will be located at 2860 Parkway and is projected to open in early 2025.

Ark Encounter/Answers in Genesis Founder CEO Ken Ham said, “I’m excited that once again we are stepping out in faith to build some special attractions, this time taking them out to where people are in the culture in major tourist areas like Pigeon Forge and Branson." He added, "What a unique opportunity to impact the culture with God’s Word and the saving gospel!”

Pigeon Forge Mayor David Wear said, "What excites me the most about this project, besides the jobs that are going to be created and the property that is going back on the tax rolls to produce revenue, is that not only is this going to be a destination in and of itself, but that it’s going to be a faith-based destination."

The Branson location will be located in the former Andy Williams Moon River Theater and will feature a pre-show to set the narrative, VR bays, and a 1200-seat theater that will play a show scheduled every two hours throughout the day, according to the release.

Later the theater will transform into a venue that will host live performances and concerts. The location is projected to open in March of 2025.