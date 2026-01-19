'Trying to do our part': Berea restaurant pays it forward to help community

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Donna Mabes traded her successful real estate career for something more fulfilling – running Bluegrass Kitchen, a country-style restaurant in Berea that serves both comfort food and community compassion.

After 16 years as a real estate agent, Mabes made a dramatic career change that brought her closer to her community than she ever imagined.

"During the 16 years when I worked as a real estate agent, I sold a house in 27 different counties," Mabes said.

Mabes traded in her yard signs and signing on the dotted line for frying catfish and peeling potatoes for folks in Berea – a change that she embraced wholeheartedly.

"This is hard, physically hard, and stressful at times. I enjoy it more. I feel like I'm more connected to my community," she said.

The connection goes deeper than just giving money to other helpful nonprofits. She sees the need up close and the impact immediately.

"I donated to Toys for Tots, the fire department, or rang the bell for the salvation army. That's not the same as having someone stand in front of you saying that they haven't eaten in three days. And praying for you because you gave them a meal," Mabes said.

Since the restaurant opened, Bluegrass Kitchen has operated a pay-it-forward program where customers can spend $10 for a plate and place the receipt on a board. When someone needs a hot meal, they can grab a receipt, go to the counter and order their food.

Recently, the restaurant asked the community for help after the board became bare. Within 24 hours, it was filled again.

"We are just trying to do our part. And that's it. We can't save the world, but I can save my little part of it," Mabes said.

To learn more about the local Berea restaurant, here is the link: Bluegrass Kitchen | Berea KY | Facebook