TSA offering holiday food travel tips ahead of busiest travel days at KY airports

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, and some of the busiest days at Kentucky airports, the Travel and Safety Administration is providing tips for those traveling this holiday.

According to the TSA, more than 17 million people are expected to be screened in airport security from Tuesday, Nov. 25 to Tuesday, Dec. 2.

Most travelers bringing or taking home most of their favorite holiday food can do so through a TSA checkpoint. These include:



Baked goods.

Frozen, cooked or uncooked meats.

Cooked or uncooked stuffing, in a box or bag.

Solid casseroles; those with liquid or semi-liquid components must comply with TSA's 3-1-1 liquids, aerosols and gel rules.

Cooked, solid mac 'n cheese.

Fresh fruit and vegetables.

Candy.

Spices.

Foods that can spill, spray, or pour and are more than 3.4 ounces must be in checked baggage. These items include:



Homemade or canned cranberry sauce.

Homemade or canned gravy.

Canned fruits or vegetables.,

Preserves, jams or jellies.

Maple syrup.

Wine, champagne or sparkling apple cide.

Travelers are encouraged to follow food safety guidelines as they travel with food; if a item needs to remain cold, frozen ice packs are permitted but must be solid as they travel through security.

Visit the official TSA website for more information, or utilize the "What can I bring?" tool in the myTSA app.