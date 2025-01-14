Watch Now
Turned over camper causes closure on Winchester Road at Sir Barton Way

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — All outbound lanes on Winchester Road at Sir Barton Way are shut down as of 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday after a camper was seen on its side, lexwrecks reported.

Officials reported that traffic is currently being diverted to Sir Barton Way.

This is a developing story and LEX 18 will update the story as additional information is released.

