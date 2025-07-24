Twin brothers walk across America to raise awareness for foster children

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — For the past three years, twin brothers have been walking across the country on a mission to shed light on what it's like for kids growing up in foster care and let them know they are not forgotten.

Davon Woods and his twin brother Tavon are products of the foster care system, using their personal experiences to fuel a nationwide awareness campaign.

"Our life started off crazy," Davon said. "We was crack babies, so it was like the struggle started for us immediately as soon as we came into this world."

The brothers created "Foster Kids Matter," a social media movement with the goal of spreading awareness for children in similar situations.

"We've seen no love, not being around a family atmosphere, and all of that it kinda pushed me to want to do something right. In most cases it pushed a lot of people to go down the negative route," Davon said.

The twins travel state to state, walking several miles to spread their message of positivity. So far, they've completed walks in 28 states with a goal of reaching all 50.

"No matter how bad your past or your history may have been, you can't keep using that as an excuse for us to continue to come out here and be bad people because I'm here to say that you can turn it around for the good," Davon said.

The brothers are determined to show other foster children that they can overcome their circumstances.

"We just wanna show kids like us that you can do the impossible. You don't have to do what everybody else is doing. Be different, stand out," Davon said.

While the Woods brothers already walked through Kentucky's capital last week, Davon returned to Lexington because "they were showing so much love, it's only right."

Their message is resonating online as well. Davon has more than 900,000 followers across all his social media accounts.

"We started being a voice for the voiceless and now people all around the country are now finding out about what's going on in foster care," Davon said.

The journey has been transformative for the brothers.

"I'm pinching myself to make sure that this is real, this isn't a dream, but it's definitely a blessing," Davon said.

