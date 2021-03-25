Twinsanity: Baptist Health Lexington reports a boom in the birth of twins

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — In her 11 years at Baptist Health Lexington, Dr. Tonia Reid has never seen so many twins born in such a short time.

Since the beginning of the year, 17 sets of twins have been born at the hospital.

"It's kind of fun. When you admit a set of twins, you're like 'It's another one I can't believe we have another set of twins!'" she said.

It's been a bright spot during the pandemic to see families experience some of their happiest moments, she said.

"We need some brightness in the world right now," she said.

Amanda and Joshua Barker are happy to share their joy with their friends and family. The Morehead couple welcomed twins Mahala and Malcom three weeks ago.

"It seems like everybody, our family and just all of our friends and our church family, it's just kind of brought everybody's spirits up a little and I think that's honestly the best thing ever right now," Amanda Barker said.

The couple, who also have a 16-year-old son, said their lives are very different after welcoming two babies.

"You need two people especially at night just to feed and change and so they can stay on schedule," Amanda said.

But they know they're not alone in their new challenges. However, they were surprised to learn they're included in the twin boom at Baptist Health.

"It's interesting to know that there's that many," Amanda said, "It's pretty cool."

Birth rates are down nationally, Dr. Reid said, but compared to this time last year, they're up about 3% at Baptist Health Lexington.