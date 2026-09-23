Two adults arrested after Flock cameras in three counties found destroyed

ANDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX News) — Two people face criminal mischief charges after nearly all of Anderson County's Flock cameras were destroyed.

Police arrested 18-year-old Jovanna Grobe and her stepfather, 44-year-old Jim Thacker, and charged both with criminal mischief. Grobe also faces charges of discharging a firearm and failing to report a change of address. Thacker was also charged with DUI.

"It's going around all over the country with TikTok videos and things like that that are being influenced to do this," Lt. Jeff Farmer of the Lawrenceburg Police Department said.

According to a citation obtained by LEX News, the investigation began after Versailles police received a tip that a woman had shot a Flock camera with a shotgun. That arrest eventually led investigators to connect the case to other damaged cameras, including on Hunter Ridge, US 62, and US 127 in Frankfort.

Farmer says they were able to track down the suspects with Flock camera data.

"One of our cameras was actually removed totally," Farmer said. "It was cut off at the base and completely removed. Two others, maybe three others, were shot with shotguns and completely destroyed."

Police say they also found a nearly empty bottle of Fireball, along with a shotgun and explosives inside the vehicle.

Farmer says the cameras are not designed to identify people. Instead, they capture license plates and other vehicle details that help investigators track down suspects or locate stolen cars.

"We have almost daily what we call flock hits," Farmer said. "It will be wanted person from other states, other counties, stolen vehicles that come through here a lot. We get hits on those, and we're able to apprehend people using those."

Farmer says the cameras are also extremely helpful during Amber Alerts and similar investigations. Each destroyed camera costs $3,000 to replace.

"Just know that we're out there looking, and if you damage it. I know that a lot of people find it a popular idea. I hate to admit it, but a lot of people find it. You can see it on our social media release. If you damage these cameras, we're gonna be looking for you, and we'll prosecute you," Farmer said.

Grobe was also charged with criminal mischief in Woodford County.