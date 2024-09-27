Two adults charged in child abuse case of 20-month-old appear in court

(LEX 18) — We continue to follow the child abuse case of 20-month-old Joshua Bowen as the two adults charged in his case appeared in court.

22-year-old Kyle Guindon appeared in court Friday morning for his arraignment. This comes months after Guindon was charged with criminal abuse and domestic violence assault in connection to the death of Bowen.

His court appearance also comes two weeks after he was indicted on those charges.

Fayette County Circuit Judge ordered for Guindon’s $250,000 cash bond to remain along with his status in custody.

Guindon’s not-guilty plea also remains.

Last week, 27-year-old Briana Johnson, Joshua Bowen’s mother, also appeared in court on Friday, Sept. 20 for her arraignment. Judge Travis ordered her $250,000 cash bond to remain.

Johnson’s not-guilty plea stays standing and she must remain in custody. Johnson was also indicted two weeks ago on criminal abuse charges.

Both Johnson and Guindon have a preliminary hearing scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 17.

