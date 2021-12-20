Watch
NewsCovering Kentucky

Actions

Two babies survive Kentucky tornado that carried them away in bathtub

items.[0].image.alt
Associated Press
Devastating images from Arkansas, western Kentucky, Missouri, southern Illinois and Tennessee show the devastation left behind by a series of tornadoes that blew through the region on Friday. As of Monday morning, officials have confirmed that at least 78 people in those states are dead, and dozens more are still missing.<br/>
Midwest Tornadoes
Posted at 8:29 AM, Dec 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-20 08:31:11-05

(AP) — A grandmother says two babies have survived a Kentucky tornado last weekend that ripped the bathtub they were in out of the ground, tossing it with them inside.

Clara Lutz told WFIE-TV she put 15-month-old Kaden and 3-month-old Dallas in the bathtub last Friday with a blanket, a pillow, and a Bible.

She says the tornado lifted the tub up and out of her hands. The tub was found in her yard, upside down, with the babies underneath. Sheriff’s office authorities reunited her with the babies.

At least 92 people have been confirmed dead across multiple states after more than 40 tornadoes pummeled a wide area on Dec. 10 and 11.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Click to Donate!

Click to Donate!