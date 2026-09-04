2 charged in 2024 Lexington homicide of 60-year-old on Biskoff Court

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX News) — Two people have been arrested in connection with a 2024 homicide on Biskoff Court, according to the Lexington Police Department.

Police said Jzante Waide, 28, and Quavon Winslow, 30, were arrested Friday in connection with the Sept. 14, 2024, shooting death of 60-year-old Jose Salazar.

According to investigators, officers responded around 8:03 p.m. to the 700 block of Biskoff Court for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found Salazar suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

Detectives said their investigation led to the identification of two suspects.

Waide and Winslow each have been charged with:



Murder

Two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment

Possession of a handgun by a convicted felon

Both men are being held at the Fayette County Detention Center.

