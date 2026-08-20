2 charged with arson in connection to overnight fires in Anderson County

ANDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Two men are in custody and facing arson charges after the Anderson County Sheriff's Office says they were caught lighting multiple fires in the Tyrone community overnight.

Ricky Baker and Michael Sayre of Lawrenceburg were arrested on Thursday and face charges of first degree arson, two counts of second degree arson, one count of fleeing or evading police, and seven counts of wanton endangerment. Sayre also faces a charge of alcohol intoxication in a public place and resisting arrest.

Anderson County Fire Protection District

According to the Anderson County Sheriff's Office late Wednesday evening, emergency personnel were called to the Tyrone area for a barn destroyed by a fire. A nearby camper and residence were also threatened.

Fire crews were able to extinguish the fires before more significant damage occurred.

During the investigation into the fire, Baker and Sayre were identified as suspects and had fled the scene.

Early Thursday morning, Sayre was located in a wooded area and taken into custody following a short foot pursuit. Baker turned himself in at the Lawrenceburg Police Department.

The investigation into the fires is ongoing.