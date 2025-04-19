Two displaced after overnight house fire in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Two people are displaced after a fire broke out in a Lexington home late Friday night.

The fire occurred on Redwood Circle, just off Georgetown Road in the Oakwood Estates neighborhood.

Firefighters say the fire started in one of the bedrooms and spread into the hallway.

No one was hurt in the incident, but two residents will be displaced.

The Red Cross will be assisting those affected by the fire, according to firefighters.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

