Two former Bluegrass Stockyard of Albany employees charged with theft

ALBANY, Ky. (LEX 18) — In Clinton County, a former manager at Bluegrass Stockyards in Albany faces criminal charges because police say he and a woman stole more than $500,000 from the company.

LEX 18's Kayleigh Randle spoke with an anonymous woman close to the suspect, who shared what she knew about the accusations.

Police arrested 48-year-old Bret Carver, a former Albany Bluegrass Stockyard manager, and 38-year-old Brittany Parmley Gerkey on March 12, 2025, for allegedly embezzling money from the business.

"I'm not certain what they were for," she said. "He wrote two checks to himself that July. To himself that July for a total of $212,000. I don't know what the memo line was. I don't know how he justified what that was for. Obviously, Blue Grass did not think it was justifiable."

According to an indictment, Carver and Gerkey are charged with theft and unlawful access to a computer. Detectives say the duo took $554,780 from the Bluegrass Stockyards in Albany from February 2022 to May 2024.

"What I suspect, there were such large deposits that it would appear that he purchases cattle from local farmers. Would run them through the Stockyards as his own or under another name. Tell them that they were sold for a different amount and pocket the difference," she explains.

The Albany Stockyards filed a lawsuit against Bret Carver, Brittany Parmley Gerkey and her husband, Josh Gerkey, and C&C Farm, an unincorporated Kentucky association owned by Carver.

The lawsuit alleges that Carver and Parmley devised a scheme to steal money from the Stockyards.

It alleges that Carver would manually enter a fake cattle sale into the stockyards system under an existing client's name to generate a check made out to a fake seller, although no cattle was sold. Then, Carver endorsed the check by apparently forging the client's signature, placing his own below it, and sometimes in his name.

Carver would deposit these checks into his personal bank account with First and Farmers National Bank.

In addition, the lawsuit claims that Brittany Gerkey would help Carver by depositing money back into Bluegrass Stockyard's account from his personal account. Brittany would accept Carver's money and match it with prior fake cattle sale entries.

The lawsuit also claims that from September 2022 to July 2023, Brittany created duplicate cattle sale entries when a customer auctioned cattle through the stockyards. It says she issued a check to the cattle seller and a portion for herself, depositing them into her account or her minor son's.

Brittany used First Southern National Bank to deposit those checks.

From February through April 2024, Brittany is also accused of issuing several checks to her husband, Josh Gerkey, who sometimes sold cattle through the stockyards. Josh would accept Brittany's checks for fake sales and deposit them into his account. The checks during this time period were not associated with legitimate sales and totaled $60,771.

Brittany was fired from Stockyards in May 2024.

"I think I'm just surprised at the lengths that he would go to steal money from people who worked really hard. You know, there's a small rural area. They worked hard for what, for every dime they had, and he just wasn't interested in working hard. He was interested in see how he could cheat somebody," she said.

Carver's alleged role in the scheme continued until he was fired from the stockyards in July 2023 for allegedly stealing funds from Bluegrass Stockyards by writing checks to himself from the Bluegrass Stockyards account.

Brittany's alleged scheme and Carver were discovered on April 28, 2024, after the lawsuit claimed she attempted to keep it going after being transferred to Stanford Stockyards. The lawsuit claims that Brittany transferred funds from Bluegrass Stockyards of Stanford's custodial account to cover the money missing from Bluegrass Stockyards in Albany.

This caused Stanford's balance to be overdrawn, and Stockyards Albany uncovered the alleged scheme while investigating what caused the balance to become overdrawn.

The lawsuit claims that Carver allegedly misappropriated $4.8M from Bluegrass Stockyards and conspired with Brittany to do so. Allegedly, Brittany misappropriated $179,286 from Bluegrass Stockyards and conspired with Carver.

Additionally, Carver and C&C Farm purchased actual cattle from Bluegrass Stockyards from time to time.

These are the dates the lawsuit claims Carver and C&C Farm purchased a collective 269 head of cattle from Bluegrass Stockyards:



June 7, 2023

June 14, 2023

June 21, 2023

June 28, 2023

Those purchases are reflected by invoices. The total purchase of these cattle was $389,991. Carver and C&C Farm still owe no less than $76,090 for the purchase of these cattle.

The lawsuit alleges that Carver breached his legal obligations, committed theft, committed civil conspiracy, and breached his contract.

Allegedly, Brittany breached her legal obligations, committed theft, aided and abetting in breach of legal obligations, aiding and abetting in theft, two counts of civil conspiracy, and breach of contract.

The lawsuit alleges that Josh Gerkey committed a civil conspiracy.

Brittany Gerkey and Bret Carver are scheduled to be arraigned at 9 a.m. on Thursday, April 10, in Clinton County.