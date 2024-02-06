Two taken to the hospital after I-75 crash, part of interstate shut down

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Two people have been taken to the hospital after a crash on I-75.

Police say at around 2:20 p.m., a vehicle overturned on I-75 southbound at mile marker 99 prior to the Clays Ferry exit ramp.

Both the driver and a passenger were transported to be treated for injuries sustained in the crash. Police say the driver is critically hurt, and the passenger is expected to survive.

The Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating the accident, and the interstate is shut down at exit 104. Traffic is being rerouted onto Old Richmond Road, and police say there's no timetable on when that part of the interstate will reopen. They expect the closure to significantly impact southbound traffic.