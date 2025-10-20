Tyler Childers and The Lumineers to headline Railbird Music Festival 2026

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Tyler Childers and The Lumineers will headline the 2026 Railbird Music Festival, taking place June 6 and 7 at The Infield at Red Mile in Lexington.

The festival will feature more than 30 artists across three stages, including performances by Zach Top, Ella Langley, Caamp, Mt. Joy, Sam Barber, Muscadine Bloodline, Stephen Wilson Jr., Houndmouth, Robert Earl Keen, Shane Smith & The Saints, The Wallflowers, Margo Price, Watchhouse, Shakey Graves, Waylon Wyatt and Evan Honer.

The event will be held on the infield of the iconic horse racetrack and will include curated bourbon experiences throughout the festival, celebrating the spirit of Kentucky.

Tickets go on sale Wednesday, October 22 at 12 p.m. ET. One-day and 2-day GA, GA+, VIP, Platinum tickets, as well as 2-day Superfecta and Cabana packages will be available. Fans can access 2-day GA tickets at the guaranteed lowest price from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. ET, with prices increasing at 1 p.m. ET.

GA+ tickets provide unlimited access to the GA+ Lounge with shade, relaxed seating, air-conditioned restrooms, a private bar with drinks for purchase, complimentary water and dedicated on-site GA+ hospitality staff.

VIP tickets include entry into the VIP Lounge with shade and lawn games, plus preferred viewing areas at the two main stages and access to the express check-out lane at the main festival merch store.

Platinum tickets feature all VIP amenities plus golf cart transportation between stages, entry into the Platinum Lounge for complimentary all-day dining and full-service bar and coffee service, complimentary lockers and mobile charging units.

The 2-day Superfecta ticket package provides an experience for two that features exclusive on-stage viewing, front-of-stage viewing at all stages, an invitation to a pre-show reception with a tour of the festival, light bites and drinks, and access to all Platinum, VIP and GA+ amenities.

Fans can sign up for the official SMS list at RailbirdFest.com for reminders and to be the first to receive the ticket link. More information on all available ticket types and amenities is available at RailbirdFest.com/Tickets.