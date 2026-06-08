Tyler Childers named first inductee to Railbird Festival Hall of Fame at Red Mile

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Tyler Childers has been named the inaugural inductee to the Railbird Festival Hall of Fame at Red Mile in Lexington, organizers announced.

Rocky Adkins, senior advisor to Governor Andy Beshear, presented the honor to the Grammy award-winning artist on the final night of Railbird Festival, ahead of Childers' headlining performance to close out the event.

The Hall of Fame was established in partnership with Governor Andy Beshear and Red Mile. The honor serves as a permanent tribute to Kentucky-born artists who have performed at Railbird Festival and made lasting contributions to the Commonwealth's musical legacy. A Kentucky-born artist will be inducted each year at the festival.

Fans at this year's Railbird Festival saw more than 30 artists perform across two days, including The Lumineers, Caamp, Zach Top, Mt. Joy, and Ella Langley, who recently broke records by holding the Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 and No. 2 spots simultaneously.