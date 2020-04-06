Tyrese Maxey declares for NBA Draft

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — University of Kentucky men's basketball guard Tyrese Maxey has announced that he will pursue a career in the NBA. Maxey, a freshman, declared for the NBA Draft on Monday, and announced that he will forego his remaining collegiate eligibility.

Maxey averaged 14 points per game for UK.

“This year getting to rep Kentucky across my chest was everything I could have imagined,” Maxey said. “I got to play for a Hall of Famer, be pushed every day by the best coaches in the country, compete alongside great teammates and work with a support staff that is the gold standard – just like Coach Cal promised."

“Even though I didn’t get a chance to compete for my ultimate goal, this season was everything I signed up for," said Maxey, "I know I’m a better player and man for embracing the challenge of playing for Kentucky."

Tyrese Maxey announced his plans for the NBA Draft on Twitter.

THE GREATEST TRADITION... THANK YOU #BBN FOR EMBRACING ME... FOREVER A WILDCAT!!! pic.twitter.com/UCGsGE9X4c — Tyrese Maxey (@TyreseMaxey) April 6, 2020

“It’s time for my next challenge though. My dream has always been to play in the NBA and I know I’m prepared for this because I’m Wildcat made. Thank you to the Big Blue Nation, my coaches, teammates and everyone who has played a part in making this an incredible year. I will always bleed blue.” said Maxey.

Maxey also averaged 4.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game.

“There was no player I was harder on this year than Tyrese, and there’s a reason for that,” UK head coach John Calipari sad. “One, he’s a great kid with a confidence in his ability that does not waver. Two, he has a potential that he has only begun to realize. And three, Tyrese needed to be challenged to take that next step."

Maxey is now the second University of Kentucky Wildcat in as many days to declare for the NBA Draft. On Sunday, Ashton Hagans announced he is entering the NBA Draft.

