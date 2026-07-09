U.S. blood supply drops sharply as Red Cross urges community members to donate

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — The American Red Cross says the nation's blood supply has dropped sharply, creating an urgent need for donors.

Someone in the U.S. needs blood every two seconds, and about 42,000 blood products are used every day, according to the American Red Cross.

To help address the shortage, the Hope Center partnered with the Red Cross to host a community blood drive.

Macy Fields with the Hope Center said the urgency is real.

"The United States is in the middle of a blood crisis and every 2 seconds someone needs blood. So it's really important that we have the public and community out helping others," Fields said.

Fields said the partnership made sense given both organizations share a common mission.

"Blood is a really needed thing in Lexington, and we're both in the business of saving lives in different ways. So it's really important that they're here with us today," Fields said.

For some donors, the decision to give was driven by recent events.

"You never know when something such as floods and some of the things that we've been having, natural disasters, where someone may need blood. So I figured if I do it, you never know, giving back, it may happen in case someone of my loved ones or even I may need it," Tonia Saunders said.

For others, it was simply about helping someone they've never met.

"You see, I'm ready. I got the rubber band and everything. I'm ready to donate. Yeah, I'm trying to save a life," volunteer Kwesi Stigall said.

Organizers said every donor who walks through the door makes a difference.

"We're saving lives today. We're donating blood and people all across the world, and millions of people need blood, and they need to be saved," Stigall said.