U.S. egg prices hit record high ahead of Easter, local restaurant adapts to rising costs

(LEX 18) — U.S. egg prices surged again last month, reaching a record high of $6.23 per dozen, with Easter Sunday around the corner driving up demand.

To understand how local businesses are coping with this price hike, LEX 18 visited DV8 Kitchen, a restaurant and wholesale bakery that uses thousands of eggs every week in its delicious offerings.

At DV8 Kitchen, employees are preparing homemade bread, cinnamon rolls drizzled with lemon lavender icing, and colorful marshmallow Peeps—an Easter favorite.

Owner Rob Perez revealed that between their two restaurants and the wholesale bakery, they will utilize over 4,000 eggs in the lead-up to Easter.

The price fluctuations have significantly impacted their operations.

"The purchase price used to be 17 cents per egg, then it jumped to 78 cents," Perez explained. “So it’s not a small impact...it was very big.”

To manage these costs, the restaurant implemented a surcharge on all egg-based items for about two months, but Perez noted, “Our customers understood, and they were absolutely supportive and wonderful.”

Currently, the price has dropped to 37 cents per egg, still almost double the original price.

"Thank goodness that it is there," Perez added, expressing relief amidst ongoing challenges.

According to data from the World Population Review, demand for eggs is expected to remain high through Easter, with "eggflation" in Kentucky currently at 59%.

Fortunately, there was a drop in wholesale prices last month due to the absence of bird flu outbreaks, providing some respite for restaurants like DV8 Kitchen.

As Easter approaches, Perez encourages customers to either visit the restaurant in person or call ahead to place their orders.

DV8 Kitchen's dedication to quality and community support has helped them navigate these trying times, ensuring they can continue serving their customers delicious meals and baked goods.