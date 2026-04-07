U.S. Navy Week brings sailors to Lexington for community events

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The U.S. Navy has arrived in Lexington for Navy Week, bringing members of the military from all walks of life to the landlocked state for more than 50 community events.

The visit is part of a nationwide "Road Trip to 250," celebrating America's upcoming 250th anniversary. Events planned across Lexington range from community service to public appearances at local landmarks.

Navy Week kicked off at the Black and Williams Center this morning at 10, with members of the Navy speaking to students in the community.

"We had a Q&A where they got to ask us questions about the Navy. We're here to let them know the Navy is here for them and it's a possibility for everyone if they want it," Senior Chief John Osborne said.

Osborne, a mass communications specialist from Frankfort, Kentucky, noted that the Navy has brought in people from all 50 states, including Hawaii, Massachusetts, California and Virginia.

"I've been back here to see my family so to go to places I grew up in, the horse park, we're going to be at Keeneland. I am looking so forward to doing the things I did as a child growing up," Osborne said.

For many, the visit is a homecoming. Senior Chief Brett Conner, an engineer master on the USS Kentucky, was born in Albany, Kentucky.

"I couldn't be more proud to be back in my home state. I was born in Albany, Kentucky so coming back to the community and to the state where I was raised and spent the majority of my childhood means a whole lot to me, to demonstrate the Navy's values and to take those and give back to the community," Conner said.

Leaders say building connections in a landlocked state is extremely important for public outreach.

"To bring sailors from all different walks of life and from all different warfare communities back to this state, to teach the community and for the public outreach is extremely important," Conner said.

For the members of the Navy visiting Lexington, it is a chance to inspire and give back.

"We are here for you. We all volunteered to serve. We're here to protect this country. We're here to protect our allies, and for 250 years, the Navy has done this and we couldn't be happier to be here," Osborne said.

For a full list of Navy week events, click here.