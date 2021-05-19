UK Breast Care Center closed Wednesday after small fire

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The University of Kentucky Comprehensive Breast Care Center is currently closed following a small fire Wednesday morning.

Lexington fire Chief Jordan Saas said crews responded at about 2:30 a.m. to the 700 block of Rose Street for the report of a private alarm.

Saas said no smoke or flames were coming from the building upon arrival, but a small fire that activated a pair of sprinklers was located on the third floor of the Whitney-Hendrickson Building.

The fire was extinguished quickly with a water extinguisher, Saas said. No injuries were reported.

Fire crews shut down the sprinkler system and ventilated the structure to clear the smoke.

The sprinklers caused water damage to parts of the first and second floors, in addition to the fire damage to the CBCC.

Schedulers are currently contacting patients with appointments today to reschedule or redirect them.

Mammography imaging and clinic procedures are being rescheduled.

Chemotherapy infusion, GYN Oncology and all integrative health appointments remain on schedule.

Multi-Disciplinary Clinic appointments will be moved to the Head, Neck and Respiratory Clinic in the Roach Building today.

Comprehensive Breast Care Clinic appointments will be moved to the new Hematology-Oncology clinic in the Roach Building today.

The cause and origin of the fire is currently under investigation.

There is no word yet on when the clinic will reopen.

