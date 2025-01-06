UK closed on Tuesday, Jan. 7 due to inclement weather

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The University of Kentucky announced that it will be closed on Tuesday, Jan. 7. In-person activities are canceled and only designated employees report to campus.

The University's alert says, "UK is taking this step after reviewing current conditions and continued efforts to remove snow and ice from roads, sidewalks and parking lots. As UK Facilities Management crews have been working diligently over the past several days, we anticipate, barring any unforeseen circumstances, that the university will be fully open and operational on Wednesday, Jan. 8."

An alert from the University offers the following information for University employees:



Designated Plan B employees should report to work on campus.

Designated employees via remote access should work remotely.

Employee FAQs related to emergency closures are available here.

If employees have additional questions about procedures for their work, they should contact their manager.

The following information was provided for students:

If winter intersession students have questions about their online class status, they should contact their instructor.

Office for Student Success staff members are available to provide support and connect all students to resources.

For assistance, please submit the Get Help form.

Updates regarding support for UK HealthCare employees can be found here.

The alert says, "UK HealthCare hospitals and clinics remain open and operating on their normal schedules. If required, any changes in hours for clinics will be posted to www.uky.edu/alerts."

More information can be found at www.uky.edu/alerts.