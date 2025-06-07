Watch Now
UK College of Nursing Dean Dr. Rosalie Mainous no longer in position

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — University of Kentucky's College of Nursing Dean Dr. Rosalie Mainous is no longer serving in the position, UK Spokesperson Jay Blanton confirmed Friday.

In an email sent to faculty, Provost Robert DiPaola announced that UK Healthcare Chief Nurse Executive Gwen Moreland will now serve as acting dean.

"The UK College of Nursing has a long tradition of outstanding academic excellence and is a highly ranked program - it is vital that we continue this positive momentum and provide our students with the high-quality experience they and their patients need and expect."

According to an article published by the university in 2022, Mainous is a Lexington native and served as the college's sixth dean. Her previous employment includes education positions at Wright State University-Miami Valley College of Nursing and Health and the University of Louisville School of Nursing.

The university declined further comment on the matter.

