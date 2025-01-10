UK Facilities Teams preparing during winter weather as students return for spring semester

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — As early as Saturday, the University of Kentucky is anticipating an uptick in traffic on campus. That's in large part to the end of winter break and classes back in session next week.

Facilities management is planning for that during this winter weather, accounting for medical personnel heading to work, as always.

After major cleanup, preparations for another winter storm continue.

"We've had folks working on 12-hour shifts working around the clock. Our first priority is UK Healthcare and allowing that to remain open, really, and they never close," Mary Vosevich, UK VP and Chief of Facilities, said.

It's a constant process leading the UK Facilities teams, particularly during this winter weather.

"It starts snowing, you start clearing stuff, the snow keeps coming, you keep clearing, the ice starts, you know, you're salting," Vosevich added.

Crews address areas like Rose Street and Kentucky Children's Hospital, among others.

"It's really important we keep those areas clear and safe for them," Vosevich noted.

At the Gray Design Building, trucks are at work clearing parking lots and surrounding areas before the start of the spring semester.

"We've been a little bit fortunate in that students aren't back yet. That has allowed us to pretty much have unlimited access to campus," Vosevich said.

That will change on campus with more students back this weekend. It's more overall activity to consider, but Vosevich says her team is in place, working shifts from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

"We're going to have our buildings ready, we're going to have the sidewalks ready," Vosevich noted.

Ready with these priorities in mind.

"Healthcare is always our priority, where people are living on campus has to be a priority. Parking lots, our parking lots have got to be cleared, cars are coming back, right, so we've been working that as well. We'll be ready," Vosevich said.

People also naturally track stuff inside buildings, so according to Vosevich, UK Facilities teams are working to address the interior of buildings so people aren't walking on water or ice as it's being tracked inside.

