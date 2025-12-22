UK fans pack into Historic Memorial Coliseum to cheer on the cats

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX18) — Kentucky's volleyball team saw its remarkable season come to an end in heartbreaking fashion, getting swept in the national championship match.

Despite the disappointing finish, fans who gathered at Historic Memorial Coliseum to watch the game say this season was still a success.

Hundreds of people attended the watch party, with some giving the team a standing ovation even after the loss. The support from Big Blue Nation remained unwavering throughout the match.

"All you gotta do is focus on the positive," said Deano Sarantakos, one of the fans in attendance.

Another fan praised the team's effort throughout the year.

"Those girls really, they balled out this year," he added.

The Wildcats entered the championship match riding a winning streak that stretched back to September. The impressive run highlighted just how special this season was for the program.

"To win 29 games in any sport is insane," said Ian Brooking, another Kentucky fan.

Even in defeat, supporters appreciated the team's resilience and determination.

"There was no quit in them. They didn't quit today. They just came out and did try their best, and hey, that's where the cards fell out," Sarantakos said.

The culture of perseverance resonated with fans who see it as emblematic of Kentucky's spirit.

"Keeping our nose down, keeping it on the grindstone, and really getting down after it, man. That's what our state's about, right?" said Kody Carpenter.

Head coach Craig Skinner has built something special with this program, leading the Wildcats to just their second-ever national championship appearance. While the team couldn't return to Kentucky with the trophy, fans want them to know the support remains strong.

"We're gonna be behind you no matter what," Brooking. "It's a big family."

The loyalty extends beyond just volleyball for many supporters.

"It doesn't matter what sport, you know, if it's the volleyball, the baseball, the basketball, the football team, I'm in. I'm in to support my alma mater," said Sarantakos.

Big Blue Nation believes the foundation Skinner has built with this team will mean continued success in years to come.

