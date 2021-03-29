UK Football family lending a helping hand to flood victims

BEATTYVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Members of the University of Kentucky Football team traveled to Lee County Sunday to deliver donations to help the victims of this month's floods.

The representatives of the team included Josh Paschal, a defensive end, who carried water and other supplies into Community Christian Church Sunday afternoon.

"It is extremely heartwarming to know that there's people outside of just us and the surrounding counties that are trying to raise awareness," said Tara Caldwell, who works with Lee County Emergency Management.

Caldwell and others at the church said the cleanup from the floods is behind them, but the rebuilding is just beginning.

Almost four weeks after the floods submerged businesses and forced people out of their homes, Tony Barrett, a worship leader at the church, said the people of Lee County have proven to be resilient.

"We may not have a lot of money and we may not have a lot of resources," said Barrett. "But our people have heart and we love each other and we are about each other. Truly, that's what matters."