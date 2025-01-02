UK football player arrested for reckless driving, marijuana possession: citation

NELSON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — UK football player, Jordan Lovett, was reportedly arrested on Dec. 30 in Nelson County and charged with reckless driving and possessions of marijuana after a citation read that he was racing another vehicle.

The citation detailed that Kentucky State Police caught two vehicles on Bluegrass Parkway near mile marker 26 traveling over 110 mph.

One vehicle slowed down and was stopped by police. The driver of the vehicle was identified in the citation as Jordan Lovett. KSP then attempted to locate another vehicle that Lovett was allegedly racing.

According to the citation, marijuana was found in the vehicle that Lovett was driving. Officials reported that Lovett was released on Dec. 31 and his arraignment is scheduled for Jan. 7.