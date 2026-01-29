UK fully operational after winter storm as crews work to clear remaining icy spots

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The University of Kentucky resumed full operations Thursday after a significant winter storm dumped snow and across Lexington five days ago, but some students and faculty are raising concerns about lingering icy conditions on campus.

UK officials say crews are working around the clock to clear and treat areas throughout the campus, though some spots remain problematic.

"One of the biggest snow storms I've experienced in a couple of years," said student Evan Annone.

Gabriel Lopez noted that while most areas have been cleared, but said that "some areas of campus it's not cleared at all."

The concerns are particularly focused on commuter parking lots and sidewalks. UK senior Charlie Wilbers expressed shock that the university reopened given the conditions she observed.

"That's why I was just so shocked that UK opened," Wilbers said.

Wilbers shared photos with LEX 18 showing icy sidewalks and parking areas designated for commuting students.

"When I saw some friends, because I do live off campus, that live on campus, they sent me pictures of what campus looked like and I was just like, this is not safe," she said.

Tim Armstrong, facilities management campus executive director, acknowledged the mixed feedback the university has received about snow removal efforts.

"Good compliments, appreciate it, but there are spots here and there where our treatments didn't work," Armstrong said.

Armstrong is advising anyone traveling to campus to exercise extra caution.

"Be very careful, give yourself extra time," he said. "Maybe even consider alternate places to park and routes to take."

The university is encouraging anyone who notices slippery spots on campus to report them by sending an email to snow@uky.edu.

Winter safety tips from UK are available here: go.uky.edu/ColdWeather.

