UK HealthCare bringing cheer to patients through singing

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The University of Kentucky Opera Theatre Carolers are bringing joy to patients, staff, and families at UK Chandler Hospital for the holidays.

It is part of a live holiday concert series across UK HealthCare.

"Music is the universal language, so it gives you what you need," explains Jason Akhtare Khavari, manager of the Arts and Healthcare Program. "Whether that be comfort or joy, healing."

A moment to pause and remember what this time of year is all about.

"I know there are a lot of people who spend the entire season in the hospital system, who really look forward to something that will bring them a little light in the season," says Dylon Crain, the coordinator for the UK Opera Theatre Carolers.

Performances are coordinated through the arts and healthcare program.

"We have had some pretty intense experiences with some non-verbal patients, who actually ended up joining us in song, in Silent Night, and it really just speaks to the power of music and memory and what that can bring out in people," explains Crain.

Their mission is to focus on the spiritual, emotional and physical well-being of patients, family, caregivers and staff. It also recognizes the art and artists as a powerful and positive forces in the healing process.

"It's just so important in this environment. Nobody wants to be at the hospital, especially during the holidays. So, if we can lift family feelings, take some of that anxiety away of our patients and of our staff. Our staff needs comfort and soothing this time of year as well. It makes a big difference I think," Akhtare Khavari.

A small act of kindness makes a big impact.