UK Healthcare: Hands-only CPR can double or triple survival chances during cardiac arrest

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Hands-only CPR can help bystanders save lives during cardiac arrest emergencies, according to a UK Healthcare expert.

Jacob Stone with UK Healthcare said most people hesitate to perform CPR because they associate it with medical professionals, but that hesitation can cost lives.

"Hands only CPR helps encourage the community to participate in providing CPR to someone. It takes away that mouth breathing portion of it," Stone said.

That distinction matters because most cardiac emergencies happen far from a hospital.

"Nine out of 10 cardiac arrests occur outside of the hospital and we are seeing a lot more cardiac arrests as patients within cardiac rehab," Stone said.

When someone collapses, acting quickly is critical.

"Hands only CPR is a very important life saving skill that can double or triple someone's chances of survival in a cardiac arrest situation," Stone said.