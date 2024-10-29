UK Healthcare helping patients take control of their health through cooking videos

(LEX 18) — UK Healthcare is helping patients take control of their health through a series of cooking videos.

The videos consist of healthy, easy-to-follow and affordable recipes, that could help those with diet sensitivities and restrictions.

"I think with nutrition advice, it can get really overwhelming, really quickly," says Lauren Batey, the program coordinator for the Food As Health Alliance at UK.

Batey is also the creator behind the cooking videos.

"My target audience would be someone who is maybe experiencing food insecurity and has diabetes, hypertension or heart disease. I think that audience can benefit the most from this type of video," explains Batey. "The filming and videography is done by Jason Parmer, who has been absolutely awesome. I am more like the director and occasional host. I recruit other dietitians from UK Healthcare and from all over Lexington to be the hosts."

Lindsay Turner is a heart and lung transplant dietitian at UK Healthcare.

She saw the videos as an opportunity to reach more patients through the Get Well Network at Good Samaritan, Kentucky Children's, and Albert B. Chandler Hospitals.

"One patient in particular told me that they never knew that food could taste so good without using salt," says Turner. "I had another individual share with me that it was so encouraging to see that recipes can actually be affordable."

Batey and Turner tell LEX 18 that they are working on creating additional videos focused on children's health and cancer nutrition.

They are also in the process of creating magnets they can send home with patients. It will have QR code, taking them straight to the cooking videos and recipes.

To learn more, click here.