UK HealthCare offers free online suicide prevention training

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — September is National Suicide Prevention Month, and UK HealthCare is offering online suicide prevention training, which includes a three-step process that anyone can learn to possibly save a life.

More than 800,000 people die by suicide each year.

In Kentucky, suicide is the second leading cause of death for ages 10-34.

"Anyone in the community can help and be a first responder, much like we are with CPR, until you can get to that next level of care," says Dr. Lindsey Jasinski, a psychologist UK Health Care.

QPR or question, persuade, refer, consists of three steps that anyone can learn to help prevent suicide.

Dr. Jasinski says you don't have to be a medical professional to intervene and make a difference.

"A lot of people believe that asking someone if they are suicidal is going to put that thought in their head or make it more likely that they will become suicidal. QPR really helps dispel that myth and says, if you have concerns about someone and their well being, it is always better to ask," explains Dr. Jasinski.

Through UK HealthCare's Healthy Kentucky Initiative, everyone now has access to online suicide prevention training.

Dr. Sarah Geegan, with UK's College of Communication and Information, says the course provides the tools, knowledge, and practice to intervene.

"Knowledge is power and the more we can inform them about this resource, and the more they spread the word, the closer we are to build a better future for Kentucky," says Dr. Geegan.

If you are interested in taking the course, it's free, takes less than an hour, and it simple to sign up.

Click here, and it will take you through the course step by step.

Once completed, you can print out your QPR Gatekeeper Certificate.

