UK Healthcare prepares to become Kentucky's only Level 2 special pathogen treatment center

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — An Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda has been causing fear around the world, and a Lexington doctor is preparing in the event a case is found in Kentucky.

According to the CDC, there have been 49 deaths and over 300 confirmed cases across the two countries, with more suspected cases still being investigated.

UK Healthcare is working to become a Level 2 Special Pathogen Treatment Center through the National Special Pathogen System, which would allow the facility to treat Ebola patients in-house.

Dr. Nicholas Van Sickels, an infectious disease physician at UK Healthcare, said the current outbreak is serious, but Kentucky residents are not at significant risk.

"Ebola scares people just because of the mortality, the death rate, associated with it and some of the long term consequences when you do survive. Fortunately, the strain that we're seeing in Eastern (Democratic Republic of Congo) is thought to be not as deadly, but either way it's a very serious disease. It carries a lot of stigma and fear," Van Sickels said.

Here in Kentucky, however, is a very safe environment, Dr. Van Sickels said.

Currently, Dr. Van Sickels says UK Healthcare operates as an assessment hospital, meaning it can evaluate patients with symptoms who have traveled to regions with active outbreaks, coordinate testing with the state, and transfer patients to higher-level care centers if needed.

Once the Level 2 designation is complete, UK Healthcare will be the only facility in Kentucky with that capability.

"We're the only facility in Kentucky that is able to have a level 2 designation once we finish this grant award and get approved," Dr. Van Sickels said.

In January 2026, UK Healthcare received a grant from the National Emerging Special Pathogens Training and Education Center (NETEC), the governing body of the National Special Pathogen System.

"It's approximately half a million dollars to transform our institution," Van Sickels said.

The funding has been used to run simulation drills in coordination with Lexington Fire, EMS, and the state health department. The grant also enabled UK Healthcare to upgrade its protective outerwear, with all seam points covered to provide additional protection. Ebola is transmitted through bodily fluids.

During a recent site visit and simulation, evaluators identified vulnerabilities in the facility's previous protective suits.

"When we had our site visit and had our stimulation, for example, they said that the seams that we had on our old suits, you could pull and stretch, and that they were rather porous," Van Sickels said.

Van Sickels had been working on the preparedness project since the beginning of the year.

Citing lessons learned from the 2014 West Africa Ebola epidemic, which spread to the U.S. and resulted in 4 cases and 1 death.

"Ebola 2014 taught a lot of hospitals in the US about high consequence infections, established what is now NETEC, the educating body for our country, uh, about high consequence pathogens," Van Sickels said.

"We're constantly wanting to push preparedness, uh, because that is the key to success in evading further outbreaks," Van Sickels said.

UK Healthcare expects to complete its Level 2 Special Pathogen Treatment Center designation by the end of summer.

