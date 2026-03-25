UK HealthCare to opens new Mother Baby Unit to enhance postpartum care, support the healing process

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — UK HealthCare will soon open a new Mother Baby Unit designed to support the healing, bonding and relaxation of postpartum patients.

Located on the 9th floor in Pavilion A of the University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital, the unit's opening marks the beginning of a multi-phase renovation project for the Birthing Center. The project aims to create comfortable, supportive spaces for every phase of a patient’s birthing journey.

"Healing after childbirth takes time, and the right environment can make all the difference," said Emily DeFranco, chair of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology. "Every detail of this unit was intentionally designed to offer patients a calm, restorative space that supports the healing process — from physical recovery to emotional wellbeing and family bonding."

The new unit features 20 private postpartum rooms equipped with showers and sleeping areas for support persons. It also includes a newborn nursery for infants needing additional monitoring, an infant care and procedure room, a family nourishment station and dedicated workspaces for lactation consultants and social workers.

The average postpartum stay is two days, a release from UK read. Specially trained staff will provide first-time families with education on recognizing hunger cues, breast and formula-feeding and other aspects of newborn care.

The unit enforces a quiet period every afternoon. Overhead lights are dimmed and visitors are asked to silence their cellphones, allowing patients to rest or spend time with their baby without interruption from hospital staff.

"This new unit is just the beginning," DeFranco said. "As we continue to grow and expand our obstetric facilities, our focus remains on creating welcoming, healing environments that support families at every stage of delivery and recovery."