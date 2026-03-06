UK names federal judge, law school alumnus as new dean of Rosenberg College of Law

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Greg Van Tatenhove, who has served as a federal district judge since 2005, will take over leadership of the J. David Rosenberg College of Law pending Board of Trustees approval, the university announced.

University of Kentucky Provost Robert S. DiPaola has named Greg Van Tatenhove as the new dean of the J. David Rosenberg College of Law, pending approval from the UK Board of Trustees.

Van Tatenhove is a 1989 alumnus of the college and currently serves as district judge for the Eastern District of Kentucky, a position he has held since his confirmation by the U.S. Senate in December 2005.

"The J. David Rosenberg College of Law has a rich history of impactful and innovative education and service to the legal profession," DiPaola said. "Judge Van Tatenhove's extensive experience with leading highly skilled teams within our state and national judicial system will serve him well as he partners with our world-class faculty, staff and students to engage in the vital teaching, practice and scholarship of law."

Van Tatenhove will succeed James Duff, who has served as interim dean of the Rosenberg College of Law since July 2025.

During his tenure on the federal bench, Van Tatenhove served as chair of the Judicial Conference Committee on Court Administration and Case Management and as a member of the Ad Hoc Strategic Planning Group.

He currently serves as an adjunct instructor at the Rosenberg College of Law, teaching "Crime and Punishment: Sentencing Policy and Procedure," and as a judge and lecturer in the Trial Advocacy Program for Assistant United States Attorneys for the National Advocacy Center.

Prior to his appointment as district judge, Van Tatenhove served as the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky from 2001 to 2006, where he was a member of the Attorney General's Advisory Committee and chair of the Budget Subcommittee, according to UK.

Van Tatenhove earned a Bachelor of Arts in History from Asbury University before working as legislative assistant and press secretary to U.S. Congressman Daniel E. Lungren of California and then as legislative assistant to U.S. Senator Mitch McConnell. He went on to earn his law degree from the Rosenberg College of Law, where he served as articles editor for the Kentucky Law Journal and as a member of the Moot Court Board.

"As a graduate of the J. David Rosenberg College of Law, this institution has long meant a great deal to me," Van Tatenhove said. "Our students are talented and dedicated. And the faculty are exceptional teachers and scholars committed to student success. I'm honored to return as dean to hold in trust our important legacy. And in an ever-changing world, support a college that is preparing the next generation of lawyers and leaders for our communities."

J. David Rosenberg, the college's namesake, also weighed in on the appointment.

"The appointment of United States District Judge Greg Van Tatenhove to serve as the next dean of the University of Kentucky College of Law will advance the college and accelerate its recognition as one of the outstanding law schools in the region," Rosenberg said. "Judge Van Tatenhove's prominence and respect among his peers in the judiciary and among leading attorneys will help attract top-flight students and faculty to our college, and will engage our alumni in supporting its success. His years of experience as U.S. Attorney and district judge will be invaluable in guiding our graduates starting their own careers. I am proud Judge Van Tatenhove will be the next dean of the school that bears my name."

In addition, Attorney General Andy Barr released the following statement: