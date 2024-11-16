UK Office of Lifelong Learning celebrating 60 years, recognizing Donovan Scholars

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A building on South Limestone is home to the University of Kentucky's Office of Lifelong Learning.

"The people we get to work with really make it special," Joey Conrad said. Conrad, the office's executive director is among those celebrating the office's 60 year anniversary tonight with a gala at the Apiary.

An idea from former UK President Herman Donovan in the 1950's and approved in the 1960's was all about education as a lifelong process.

Today, it's still going strong as the school supports older adults returning to school tuition free to explore their passions.

"In 1964, the first 26 Donovan Scholars came back to campus with their eighteen year old counterparts and the program has kind of grown and evolved from there," Conrad noted.

Those 26 Donovan Scholars in 1964 ranged in age from 65 to 84. As the Donovan Scholarship pays tuition and mandatory course fees for adults 65 and up, the office celebrates major growth.

There's a record number 158 scholars for the fall semester and average age during fall semester is 71 with 700 attempted credit hours. In the sister learning program, the Osher Lifelong Learning Insititute, there's close to 1,000 members this year, with an average age of 75 and over 100 volunteers.

"To be able to say we're still around today, and we still have people that are interested, I think it's a testament to people wanting to be engaged as they age," Conrad said.

In the process, they're working to avoid social isolation.

''If we're keeping our minds active, if we're staying engaged socially in our communities and staying active physically, that's how we age gracefully," Conrad said.

It's inspiring for Conrad who says stories from members have created a legacy for this program with touching moments along the way.

"We had somebody who told us the other day they had some health complications and the program really saved them because they were able to interact with their peers," Conrad said.

It speaks to the impact of UK's Office of Lifelong Learning over six decades with the office enriching the lives of adults 50 and up through educational, social and community activities.