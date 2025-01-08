UK on 2-hour delay on Wednesday, Jan. 8

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The University of Kentucky announced on Tuesday they will be on a two-hour delay on Wednesday, Jan. 8.

An alert from the University says that Plan B/designated employees will be on a regular schedule, and that hospitals and clinics will remain open.

UK released to following information for University employees:



Designated Plan B employees should report to work on their regular schedule.

All other on-campus employees should report to work at 10 a.m.

Designated employees via remote access should work remotely during Plan B operations.

If employees have questions about procedures for their work, they should contact their manager and view employee FAQs related to emergency closures here.

More information about the university’s severe weather procedures is available here.

The following information was provided for students:

Office for Student Success staff members are available to provide support and connect students to resources. For assistance, please submit the Get Help form.

As many of you return to campus tomorrow, please consider the following as these actions are critically important to ensuring safety and maintaining building temperatures:



As weather conditions could change quickly in the days ahead, it is important to report slippery spots on sidewalks, building entrances or parking lots. Please email snow@uky.edu to report any areas that need additional attention.

View tips to navigate campus safely.

Ensure exterior doors and windows are closed and locked, without compromising security.

Check areas that are prone to cold temperatures such as storage areas, heated and non-heated entrances, docks and exposed water pipes.

Open cabinet doors below sinks to allow airflow to pipes and drains.

Leave interior doors open to allow for better air circulation, without compromising security.

If you have any concerns or experience a facility emergency, please contact:



Main campus: Delta Center 859-257-2830

UK HealthCare: UKHC Dispatch 859-323-6281

Emergency management officials and university leaders will continue to monitor conditions and weather forecasts.

If there is a change in the university’s status, the university will send a UK Alert and additional information will be posted to www.uky.edu/alerts.

The University says that UK HealthCare employees will continue to receive alerts on The Loop.

More information can be found at www.uky.edu/alert.