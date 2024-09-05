UK parking changes affect handicapped fans

LEXINGTON, KY. (LEX 18) — All Wildcat fans know, getting in and out of Kroger Field has never been the easiest journey. A University of Kentucky season ticket holder who wants to remain anonymous has seen this struggle for far too long.

“I’m just frustrated,” he said.

But this process has gotten even more challenging for the man who has had nine back surgeries and suffers from multiple sclerosis

“I don’t think they care about people with disabilities,” he said.

He tells me that his family has had season tickets since the stadium was built. The construction going on across the street from Kroger Field has significantly messed up his parking experience.

“I understand the university is growing, it’s got to grow. But at the same time, at who’s cost?”

He added, “I’m going to have to probably give an extra hour heading over to the stadium.”

He says that the University has moved a majority of its handicapped parking to the William T. Young Library. While the University will allow people parking in that lot to tailgate, he and his family say it’s not going to be worth it.”

“It’s not going to be fun tailgating all the way back at the library. Half the fun of tailgating is watching people come by making a fool of themselves,” he said jokingly.

The school does offer a shuttle system, but the fan tells me he was waiting for the bus for 45 minutes during the last game. If he were able-bodied, it would still take him well over 15 minutes to walk to the field.

“Is across from the stadium as it’s always been, I can make the walk. But if its at the library, there’s no way I’d be able to get there. And shuttles don’t start until the end of the 3rd quarter. I’d just be stuck,” he said.

“I don’t want to do anything to take parking away from somebody, but I feel like handicap should be the last one that parking should be taken away from,” he emphasized.

Regardless of what happens, the veteran says he won’t give up his season tickets because it’s worth seeing every wildcat star shine.